Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

