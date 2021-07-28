Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $697.76 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $321.42 and a 1 year high of $538.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

