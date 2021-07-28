NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 139,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

