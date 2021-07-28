Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading 6.9% Higher

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.96. 2,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,028,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

