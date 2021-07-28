Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.73

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 4041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $46,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 145.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $365,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

