Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.73

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 4041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.
About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR)
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.
