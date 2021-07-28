H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $21,886,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 525.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 647,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

