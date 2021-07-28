Dana (DAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAN opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

