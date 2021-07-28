Globus Medical (GMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Globus Medical to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Globus Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.890-1.890 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.83-1.89 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,359 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.