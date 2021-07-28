Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 763,100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 68,679 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REI opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $249.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,543,909.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,535,016.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

