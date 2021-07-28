Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ring Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 600,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,535,016.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 700,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $249.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

