IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 192,860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $6,595,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,107 shares of company stock valued at $189,664 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.