Albertsons Companies (ACI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

