Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.87.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,560.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897 in the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

