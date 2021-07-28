Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Balchem has a one year low of $92.60 and a one year high of $134.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

