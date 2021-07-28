ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

NYSE ATIP opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

