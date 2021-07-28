HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $42.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.
Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.
In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
