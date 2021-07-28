HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $42.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

