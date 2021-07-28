First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $30.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.60 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.35 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $130.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $295.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

