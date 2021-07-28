Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. Natera has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

