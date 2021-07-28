Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Buy

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

