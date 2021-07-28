FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Down 72.2% in July

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the June 30th total of 52,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.11. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.98.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.