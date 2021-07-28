First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 290.8% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96.

