Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Decreases By 73.4%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $76,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 436,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $322,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

