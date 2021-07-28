Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 8X8 (EGHT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/26/2021 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/21/2021 – 8X8 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8X8 stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,948. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

