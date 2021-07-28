Head to Head Comparison: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) versus Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.14% 29.87% 19.99% Broadcom 19.11% 41.39% 12.82%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $14.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadcom pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadcom has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Broadcom is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Broadcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 12.94 $18.19 billion $3.39 33.49 Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.16 $2.96 billion $18.45 25.76

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Broadcom. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 4 0 2.50 Broadcom 0 5 18 0 2.78

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $127.01, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $496.91, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Broadcom.

Summary

Broadcom beats Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.