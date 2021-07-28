Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $233.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.89. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $240.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,045,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

