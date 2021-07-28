Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,053 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.67% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $175.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

