Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 186,708 Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 186,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ondas by 5,989.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Ondas stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

