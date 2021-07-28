Barclays Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $185.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Celanese stock opened at $154.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 1-year low of $92.44 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Celanese by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Celanese by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

