Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UP opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

