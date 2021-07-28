D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.40 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEPS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.90 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

