New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Hold”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

