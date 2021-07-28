The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in The China Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The China Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The China Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The China Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

CHN opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56. The China Fund has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.