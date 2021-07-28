Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.29. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

