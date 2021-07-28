Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $687,000 Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.29. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99.
