Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Separately, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Immutep Limited has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

