Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $711,000 in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $14.63.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

