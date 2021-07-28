Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 19,008 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

