Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

