Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of IG Acquisition worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 66.3% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 718,800 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in IG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,130,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

IGAC stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.