Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $833,000 Stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Unity Bancorp worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 97.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $52,252.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $41,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,972 shares of company stock worth $341,138. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

