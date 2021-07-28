Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 501,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Eros STX Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Eros STX Global stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

