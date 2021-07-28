Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $833,000 Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Unity Bancorp worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $52,252.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $41,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,972 shares of company stock worth $341,138. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

