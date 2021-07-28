Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 416,195 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $5,468,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,406,000.

Shares of SH opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

