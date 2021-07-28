Michael W. Hewatt Sells 2,342 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
