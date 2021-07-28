Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Aranthan Jones II Sells 7,250 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
