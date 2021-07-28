Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Aranthan Jones II Sells 7,250 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,858,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.