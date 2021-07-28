KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 5,920 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 5,920 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $36,644.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $165,848.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

