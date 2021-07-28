Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk Sells 236 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory P. Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $221.40 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $226.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

