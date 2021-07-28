Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Culp were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Culp by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Culp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Culp by 6,924.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.