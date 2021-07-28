Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

MPB opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.