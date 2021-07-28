Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $59,945,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $50,972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $16,291,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $15,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion and a PE ratio of -59.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

